Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 44,331.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 715,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.29. 371,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $421.87. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.