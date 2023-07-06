Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $116.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.62 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

