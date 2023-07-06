Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 5,930 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 2,272,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.