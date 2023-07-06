Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 759 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $202.42. 542,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,993. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.