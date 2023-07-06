Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 69,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

