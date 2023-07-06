Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.30 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.99. 2,335,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,387. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

