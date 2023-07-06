Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 19,935 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.86% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,013 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $749.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.