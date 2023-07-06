Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,436,965. The company has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 484.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

