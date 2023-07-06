Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,191 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.04. 2,221,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,860. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

