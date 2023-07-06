Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 920 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 669,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

