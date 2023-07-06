Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.86.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $198.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

