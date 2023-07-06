RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.09 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $108.09 million and approximately $39,523.60 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,710.76 or 1.00314042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,614.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00330484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.87 or 0.00940300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00546659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00063367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00143682 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,520.19240891 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,613.4553005 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,789.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

