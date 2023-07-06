RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Trading Up 5.6%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 78,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 30,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

