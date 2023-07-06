Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,320,921 shares of company stock worth $404,906,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
