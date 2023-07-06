Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,320,921 shares of company stock worth $404,906,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

