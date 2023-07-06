S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on the stock.

SFOR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

LON SFOR opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Monday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 249 ($3.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.29 million, a P/E ratio of -433.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Company Profile

In other S4 Capital news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £2,797,898.56 ($3,551,083.34). Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.