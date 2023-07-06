S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on the stock.
SFOR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
S4 Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
LON SFOR opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Monday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 249 ($3.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.29 million, a P/E ratio of -433.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.
Insider Activity at S4 Capital
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
