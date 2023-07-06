Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

SAIA stock opened at $336.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.40. Saia has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

