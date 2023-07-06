SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0236

SALT (SALT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $10,290.82 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.67 or 0.99996229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02259508 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,692.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.