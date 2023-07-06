Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.5 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.
Sanofi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
- Is BioMarin Ready To Rebound After FDA Approval Of Roctavian?
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.