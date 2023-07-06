Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.5 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

