SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

