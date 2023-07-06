Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,078 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.6 %

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

