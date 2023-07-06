Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,682 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 104,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

