Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.75

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 228200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

