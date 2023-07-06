Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 879,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,908. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

