Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 110,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

