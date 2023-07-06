Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at $86,032,249.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.84. 1,299,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

