Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Update

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

