ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $560,850.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,262. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 284.18, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

