SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 8.5%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 217,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 830,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $815.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.67.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $963,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,350 shares of company stock worth $393,475. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $10,785,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

