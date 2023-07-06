Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,160 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,290 ($41.76) to GBX 3,160 ($40.11) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.08) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,072.50 ($39.00).
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:SVT traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,455 ($31.16). The company had a trading volume of 665,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,613. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($27.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,021 ($38.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,775.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,794.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,632.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.49.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
