Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and iPower (NYSE:IPW) Financial Review

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 5 14 0 2.74 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus price target of $262.53, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $22.15 billion 3.01 $2.02 billion $8.15 31.73 iPower $79.42 million 0.43 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.66

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 9.41% 86.29% 10.63% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Risk & Volatility

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats iPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About iPower

(Free Report)

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.