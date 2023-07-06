Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.