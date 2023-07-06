Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.74). The company has a market cap of £162.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18,500.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 551.36.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

