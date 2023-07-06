Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Petro Matad Stock Up 51.3 %

Shares of LON:MATD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.90 ($0.07). 76,763,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.39. The company has a market cap of £65.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

