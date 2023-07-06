Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Decreases By 21.1%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

