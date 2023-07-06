Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Rises By 22.8%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

