Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Decreases By 21.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JanOne Price Performance
Shares of JAN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,713. JanOne has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
JanOne Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JanOne
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.