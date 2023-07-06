Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Decreases By 21.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,713. JanOne has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 300.96%.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

