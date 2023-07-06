Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Grows By 25.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MGIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 36,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
