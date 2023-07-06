Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Decreases By 22.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 735.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at $946,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE JCE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 27,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.