Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declines By 23.2%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

SAR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 9,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.97%.

Insider Activity at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

