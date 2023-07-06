Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expands By 22.0%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
StealthGas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GASS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
