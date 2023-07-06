Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expands By 22.0%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GASS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

