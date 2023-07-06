Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Drops By 21.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE MOS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 621,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

