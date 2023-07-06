Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $179.56 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $179.56 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,280.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00323490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $284.34 or 0.00939035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00552325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00063650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00142950 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,590,865,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,437,272,900 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

