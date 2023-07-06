Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.13. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,171,224 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.