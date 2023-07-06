Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.13. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,171,224 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.2% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

