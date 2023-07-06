SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 1.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 1,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

