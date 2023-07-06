Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SLP traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 303,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,920,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,246 shares of company stock worth $2,451,115 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
