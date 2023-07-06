SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.91 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $282.19 million and approximately $29.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,697 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23931515 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $27,205,290.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

