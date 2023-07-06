SLR Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Compass Point dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

