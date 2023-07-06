Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.13) to GBX 2,040 ($25.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.