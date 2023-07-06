Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.13) to GBX 2,040 ($25.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
- Is BioMarin Ready To Rebound After FDA Approval Of Roctavian?
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.