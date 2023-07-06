SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,940,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.