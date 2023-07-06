Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.34. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 51,315 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

